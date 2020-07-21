Editor:
Now more than ever we need solid dependable leadership in our school board members. Since her election four years ago, Kim Amontree has shown dedication and leadership ability that has produced outstanding results. Kim Amontree’s pragmatic approach toward education policy has raised key indicators of school system health including, elementary reading proficiency, graduation rate, and teacher salaries.
Kim Amontree possesses key qualities that I believe are vital for effective leadership: diligence, perseverance, intelligence, and creative problem solving. Mrs. Amontree has displayed these qualities throughout her term in the form of new and effective programs such as the successful expansion of the Reading Buddy Program, implementation of the workforce Airframe and Power Plant Programs, and the expansion of access to mental health resources.
We feel particularly confident in Kim Amontree’s ability to deal with the unique challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic. This is, without question, the most disruptive time in modern public education. Now is not the time to experiment with the future of public education. Now is the time to reelect an educated leader willing to put in the time and effort needed to successfully preserve the quality education in Charlotte County.
Rhonda and Eric Nash
Punta Gorda
