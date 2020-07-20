Editor:
An important election for the school board member representing District 2 is looming. The incumbent, Kimberly Amontree, is running for reelection. I have known Mrs. Amontree for several years now and have a few things to say.
She has helped expand the reading buddy program with all the elementary schools in collaboration with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, has been a main force in the new air frame and power plant program which will be training high school students in the very near future, and has improved safety in all the schools by supporting recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas commission. Kim makes a priority to visit the schools: she has worked as a food service line, performed custodial duty and also has ridden in the school bus on a typical day.
She also speaks with the principals to discuss various issues and ways to improve conditions for our students. Kim takes her job seriously and gives it her 100%. She has been active in our community, being past president of the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, a prior board member of the Virginia B. Andes Community Care Clinic, and currently sits on the Sky family YMCA advisory board.
With all the above duties, she also personally has spent countless hours mentoring two prior high school students in order to get them to successfully graduate and become productive citizens. Kim has a proven track record on the school board and in this community and deserves a second term!
Rob Tholemeier
Punta Gorda
