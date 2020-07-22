Editor:
Are you a Charlotte County resident and perhaps a homeowner with children? Do you believe it’s vital for our school board members to manage public resources well, by producing the very best opportunity for Charlotte County students to reach their learning potential and in a clean, safe, nurturing environment?
The upcoming School Board election enables the voters of Charlotte County the power to choose board members that are best qualified to carry out the critical mission of making the best educational choices for our county’s future — our treasure, our children.
After four years of stellar school board service, Kim Amontree has earned our vote and the opportunity to continue the great work that has been her trademark. Achieving the highest graduation rate in CCPS history and dramatically improving school security are but two examples why we need Kim’s continued leadership.
I have served with Kim on the CC YMCA Advisory Board for last 2-plus years and have witnessed her willingness to ask tough questions, make thoughtful suggestions and take a leadership role in service to the YMCA; another local institution that provides vital assistance to our community.
I am a senior and thus receive no direct benefit from the large portion of my property taxes earmarked for CCPS. It is truly comforting to know that those tax dollars are being managed by at least one board member that earned an MBA and has business ownership experience. Kim Amontree has my vote and I hope she has yours too.
Barry Miller
Punta Gorda
