A recent letter writer heaps praise on School Board member Kim Amontree. Let's take a look at the record.
In three years on the School Board she has collected over $100,000 in pay and benefits. Her biggest achievement in that time has been to advocate for tax increases and vote for record spending on the budget. The writer points out about all of the money she spends. I agree, she is the big spender.
At the School Board meeting when they passed the budget, I spoke up and suggested they trim some fat before raising our taxes. She stated there was no fat to trim. That 80% of the budget went to salaries and benefits. Turns out it is closer to 40%. That leaves plenty of room to look for ways to save money.
Our school budget is up $76 million over the last three years. No member of our board is looking to trim any fat in the budget. How about starting with the School Board salaries. Good luck getting that one passed.
While mentoring a student and reading to kids are a noble cause, they do not have any real impact on improving our schools or lowering our taxes. That should be the priority — not higher taxes and record spending. Don't be fooled by the smoke and mirrors. She might be a really nice gal. She is not an effective School Board member. Merely a rubber stamp for the administration.
Joe Williams
Punta Gorda
