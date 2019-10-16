Editor:
Kudos to Charlotte County School Board member Kim Amontree. In these troubling times of (politicians) manipulating the system to enrich their own pockets, we are fortunate to have a woman who believes in her cause so ardently that she spends her time and personal money supporting what she advocates.
I first met Kim talking about literacy issues at my AAUW meeting. I ran into her again at Take Stock in Children events, mentoring high schools students for college scholarships. Then she takes on the challenge of running for the school board, hoping to affect broader change. With her win she advocates for the extra school tax to improve out status. This past September, she hosted a luncheon for nearly 100 volunteers willing to read to elementary children. It wasn't necessary, Kim as we believe in your cause, but thank you for your dedication.
And yesterday, I see Kim funding another cause she thinks will make a difference: positive messages posted in school bathrooms. What a wonderful idea! It isn't enough that you asked taxpayers to do what they should be doing (investing in America's future), but you personally invested your own money. And still you find time to read with your elementary school buddy, mentor your high school student, devote hours to school board issues and make your family and fellow ctizens proud to call you one of ours.
You can tell a person's priority by where he spends his time and money. Maybe some men in Tallahassee and D.C. can learn from this woman.
Avice Sunter
Port Charlotte
