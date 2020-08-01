Editor:
All Charlotte County voters are eligible to vote for the school board in this primary election because the only two candidates running for are both from the same party. You can vote in this election, regardless of your party, or if you have no political party.
The next school board member will be decided in this primary. There will not be a November school board election.
The success of the Charlotte County school system is extremely critical for all Charlotte County residents and could be decided by your vote! The stakes couldn't be higher. Here's why:
• Coronavirus is skyrocketing out of control and is turning normally routine decisions such as opening schools into life-or-death decisions.
• The school board, administration, teachers, parents, students, and the community must work together in partnership.
As a school board member, Amontree helped the board pass a one-mill school tax referendum in 2018. Before the referendum, schools were underfunded and important services for students, such as nurses and counselors, were cut. Also, students had to pay to participate in school activities such as sports, band, clubs, etc. Student-athletes had to find their own transportation to play in away games.
Amontree has developed a strong, positive relationship with the other board members and the public. Together, the quality of education in Charlotte County schools has greatly improved. During this pandemic crisis, now is not the time to lose that partnership. Re-elect Kim Amontree!
Lenny Guckenheimer
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.