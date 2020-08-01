Editor:
The choice for the Charlotte County School Board race is clear. Kim Amontree has dedicated almost 30 years to serving Charlotte County as an active member of more than 15 nonprofit and community groups to make our community better.
Since being elected to the School Board in 2016, Kim has been integral in ensuring that our school system continues to improve through countless initiatives and policies that she has championed. In order for our community to grow and prosper, we must have a strong school system and the strong leadership Kim Amontree has provided is critical as we move forward toward our goal of becoming the best school system in the state of Florida. Please join me in voting for Kim Amontree for Charlotte County School Board on Aug. 18.
Gary Bayne
Punta Gorda
