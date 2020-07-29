Amontree’s leadership needed on school board
Editor:
There is no single thing more important to the health of a community than a strong school system, and the school system can only be strong with leaders who are laser focused on student achievement.
I have seen first-hand the dedication Kim Amontree has for ensuring that our public schools remain on course to becoming one of the top districts in the state. Kim has been on the school board since 2016. In that time, we have seen countless measures of the growth of our school system including the highest graduation rates and reading proficiency levels in our history. In order for our school system to continue on its current path upward, we must keep strong leaders on our school board.
When comparing the background and experience of both candidates, it is obvious that Kim Amontree is the candidate with the experience and leadership that we need on our school board. The school board election will take place Aug. 18. Vote for Kim Amontree.
Todd Rebol
Punta Gorda
