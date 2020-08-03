Editor:
As public schools everywhere struggle with reopening, it is critical that school boards have proven leaders in position to ensure that our schools provide the safest possible environment for the students and staff. Charlotte County Public Schools are in uncharted waters and we need the strong leadership and experience of Kim Amontree as we navigate the challenges of the first full school-year amidst COVID.
During Kim’s four years on the school board, she has been actively involved in policy making and guiding the district forward. Kim has been one of the most vocal board members in the need to proactively address the systematic changes that have been required since schools were closed in March. Kim’s opponent has displayed an utter lack of understanding of how public schools function and has no experience in working collaboratively on a board. Conversely, I’ve personally seen Kim’s involvement and executive experience in leadership roles as she has served on more than 13 boards and advisory committees in her 30 years in Charlotte County.
Kim’s knowledge and experience is essential as our school system moves forward. The School Board election will be decided in the primary election on Aug. 18. I will be voting for Kim Amontree and encourage you to do the same.
Rob Humpel
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.