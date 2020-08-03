Editor:

As public schools everywhere struggle with reopening, it is critical that school boards have proven leaders in position to ensure that our schools provide the safest possible environment for the students and staff. Charlotte County Public Schools are in uncharted waters and we need the strong leadership and experience of Kim Amontree as we navigate the challenges of the first full school-year amidst COVID.

During Kim’s four years on the school board, she has been actively involved in policy making and guiding the district forward. Kim has been one of the most vocal board members in the need to proactively address the systematic changes that have been required since schools were closed in March. Kim’s opponent has displayed an utter lack of understanding of how public schools function and has no experience in working collaboratively on a board. Conversely, I’ve personally seen Kim’s involvement and executive experience in leadership roles as she has served on more than 13 boards and advisory committees in her 30 years in Charlotte County.

Kim’s knowledge and experience is essential as our school system moves forward. The School Board election will be decided in the primary election on Aug. 18. I will be voting for Kim Amontree and encourage you to do the same.

Rob Humpel

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments