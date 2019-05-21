Editor:
If you believe that the government can tell a woman what to do with her body and believe that the government should not register and background check firearms, then you are not pro-life. Rather, you are supporting the masculine agenda for gender superiority. The truth is, you are too insecure to be consistent.
Greg Metge
Punta Gorda
