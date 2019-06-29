Editor:
This letter follows the Sun's June 17th article in Our Town entitled "Gratitude follows brush with death" concerning Michelle Davidson's close call during a motorcycle accident.
Many years ago I too had a very close call while I was riding a motorcycle in Norfolk, Virginia. I was riding my dual purpose Honda on a street near a city park, going about 25 mph. A woman in a car ahead of me looked me right in the eye but pulled out in front of me anyway, then stopped. I had on my lights even though this was midday, then honked my horn, then laid down the bike on its side and slid underneath the front end of her car.
Thankfully she stopped and didn't go forward over me or my motorcycle. Neither me nor my motorcycle were harmed except for a scrape mark on the side of my rear-view mirror. She got out of the car, and I asked her why she pulled out on me, and her response was "Well, I thought you could get around me."
All I can say is that I had an angel on my shoulder, the same one that was on yours the day of your accident. I know you've been though a lot, Michelle, but know that after you recover, you will indeed get back on the bike and drive to the nearest taco stand! The good Lord protects us always.
Deborah Bevan
Port Charlotte
