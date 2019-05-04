Editor:
I just wanted to take a minute to acknowledge the loss of my friend and fellow saloon musician Ray Corso, aka Doctor Dirt.
Doc was a virtual union hall for musicians. If you were new in town, you'd meet Doc at jam night and he could steer you in right direction and tell you who to talk to. If you were a bar owner and your Saturday night band cancelled at the last minute, you could call Doc at 7 p.m. and he could deliver group of above-average musicians tuned up and ready to play at 9 p.m.
Doc was the perfect combination of PT Barnum and Sonny Barger. Rock on, Doc.
Rick Rehnberg
Port Charlotte
