Editor:
Quite frankly I am tired of all the complaints about people not being able to get a Covid shot. And this paper should be able to help out with that problem. One does not need a computer. You can call the Florida Department of Health and register over the phone for a phone call from them for and appointment.
The wife and I each got three phone calls for a first shot appointment after receiving our first shots. Received the first call just two weeks after registration. We actually signed up with our computer online but a phone call will do the trick.
And by the way. You do not have to be a permanent resident. I have four snowbird friends that are here for three months and all four have gotten their shots. Just sign up and they will call you. No need to get up at 6 a.m. and hang on a computer.
Bruce Erny
Port Charlotte
