Good news for the city of Punta Gorda. My very significant other ("VSO" for the spelling-challenged and texting crowd) and I have decided to submit a bid for the pickleball acoustical study (The Sun, March 23, "Punta Gorda OKs $4,000 to study pickleball noise.")

My hyperacusis-plagued VSO will provide the acoustical equipment. She can hear a mouse pass gas at 50 yards (I cannot hear the bedside alarm). I will borrow the new and the old pickleballs and paddles from a disinterested party in Montana.

Total cost of our bid will be $4 — for the jar of pickles (and Instacart fee) we will need to sustain us through this demanding and relevant scientific study.

Dr. Douglas J. Shadle

Punta Gorda

