Editor:
I am writing this because I am so extremely grateful for the wonderful treatment my daughter received from Dr. George Li.
My daughter suffers from severe migraines and has been in and out of the hospitals in the ER many many times. After much medication but no help we wanted her to see Dr Li. Finally, she agreed.
I cannot say enough about Dr Li and his office staff they are wonderful compassionate people. We took her to ER twice and they just gave her meds and sent her home. As soon as he saw her headache was so bad addressed it immediately gave her injections. Praise God when we left three hours later no headache.
We have such respect for this doctor. He is so compassionate and explains everything. He and his staff are the most compassionate caring people.
My sincerest thanks to all of the staff, especially Dr. Li. God bless you. I would recommend anyone with neurological problems to go see him.
Maria Danesi
Port Charlotte
