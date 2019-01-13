Editor:
This is for Sunseeker's John Redmond.
Thank you for your excellent recent speech in Punta Gorda, sharing with the 700 participants your vision and Allegiant Airline's strong engagement to the community on many levels. We welcome you and your teams and look forward to Sunseeker being an intrinsic part of the future of Charlotte County.
May we ask that you consider creating a Performing Arts/Events Center as we are urgently in need of additional appropriate facilities in the area. This would serve to provide on property entertainment venues for the visitors and owners in the Sunseeker complex as well as creating a strong link with the local community on many levels.
You mentioned in your speech the building of a 600-person, glass-walled events center, and it would be wonderful if this could be created with multiple uses in mind. We would like to thank you for the engagement shown by Allegiant to the county and look forward to the Sunseeker Resort creating the bold vision that you have embraced.
Candace Wehbe
Punta Gorda
