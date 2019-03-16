Editor:

How exciting. As a North Port resident, I was delighted to read that the NPHS Marching Band (as reported in your paper on March 6), has been invited to the city of Rome, Italy, for their 2020 New Year's Day parade and concert Series "in recognition of a reputation for excellence in musical performance."

What an honor! I sincerely hope that anyone who appreciates music and the dedication and sacrifice it takes to excel will contribute to their fundraiser.

Barbara Rubin

North Port

