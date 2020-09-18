Editor:
Many years ago, when I first used an Apple computer, (yeah, I'm that old), there was a whole chapter in the manual about ergonomics. I recall that it recommended that both my feet should be on the floor and I should be an arm's length away from the screen with my arms and hands at 90 degrees to my computer. I worry that today's students and adults too, are not sitting in a comfortable chair with the angle of their elbow and wrists at 90 degrees to the keyboard. I bet there is carpal tunnel syndrome in their future with shoulder and neck pain due to poor posture felt today.
In doing a Google search, that didn't lead me to ads for desks and chairs,etc. I finally found a site at Family Education.com which offers "Tips for parents: teach kids proper ergonomics" and had a section about the lack of research on kids' computer-related injuries. I would urge everyone who uses a computer to check out this site and maybe we can save our children and grandchildren from the carpal tunnel surgery that many of my generation have had to endure.
Joyce Kingston
Punta Gorda
