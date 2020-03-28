Editor:

Glad to see the government responding to the pandemic and hope their actions are successful. Makes sense to take care of people who are out of work because of the virus.

I have a suggestion that would help a lot of us seniors i.e. Eliminate the Required Minimum Distribution requirement for 2020. Based on the stock market performance this year, using December 2019 balances to calculate this year's RMD is an unnecessary burden.

I emailed both U.S. senators and our congressmen. Haven't heard back, but do understand they are quite busy now. Still hoping they take time to consider this.

Harlow Hunt

Port Charlotte

