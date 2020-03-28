Editor:
Glad to see the government responding to the pandemic and hope their actions are successful. Makes sense to take care of people who are out of work because of the virus.
I have a suggestion that would help a lot of us seniors i.e. Eliminate the Required Minimum Distribution requirement for 2020. Based on the stock market performance this year, using December 2019 balances to calculate this year's RMD is an unnecessary burden.
I emailed both U.S. senators and our congressmen. Haven't heard back, but do understand they are quite busy now. Still hoping they take time to consider this.
Harlow Hunt
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.