Editor:

I retired many years ago a superintendent emeritus of the Bristol, Rhode Island Public Schools.

If I was still a superintendent of schools and had to open schools during this pandemic, I would do the following:

1. Don't open until the Monday after Labor Day

2. I would split the school day into two sessions of four hours each. The morning session would be from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. They would have lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The second session would be from noon to 4 p.m. That means that only 1/2 of the student body would be in school or on school buses at a time which would allow for ample distancing both in school and on buses.

3. Provide each student with a face shield. They are less restricting than a face mask and are also washable.

4. Purchase 3-sided Plexiglas items for each desk. That would almost provide a cubicle for each student.

Ennis Bisbano
Punta Gorda
