Editor:
The vote total for president in 2020 was 81 million for Biden, and 74 million for Trump. One very intelligent(?) letter to the editor proved it was fraud and that Trump actually won. She asked several people who they voted for, and only two of them voted for Biden.
More than 50 courts including the Supreme Court said there was no fraud, and that Biden actually won. Imagine all the time and money could have been saved if they just asked this intelligent(?) letter writer for the results of her survey. If they asked her instead of going to court, Trump could still be president, and she could be secretary of education.
Joseph Del Bonis
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.