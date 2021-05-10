Editor:

The vote total for president in 2020 was 81 million for Biden, and 74 million for Trump. One very intelligent(?) letter to the editor proved it was fraud and that Trump actually won. She asked several people who they voted for, and only two of them voted for Biden.

More than 50 courts including the Supreme Court said there was no fraud, and that Biden actually won. Imagine all the time and money could have been saved if they just asked this intelligent(?) letter writer for the results of her survey. If they asked her instead of going to court, Trump could still be president, and she could be secretary of education.

Joseph Del Bonis

Rotonda West

 

