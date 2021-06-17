Editor:
While we manage to find many things about which to disagree, all of us who live in Southwest Florida, regardless of our political affiliation, are advocates for the environment.
At a recent meeting of the Charlotte County Commission, scientists who are experts in areas of algae blooms and water quality, presented grim data identifying the alarming decline of sea grasses in our waters. Sawgrass beds are critical to the marine ecosystem by providing food, habitat, and nursery seafood harvested recreationally and commercially. Commissioners asked that the scientists return with recommended remedial actions.
In the meantime, there are steps we can all take.
First, get educated about our waters, the sea grasses, and the delicate ecosystem that makes Charlotte County so special. The website for the Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Program (CHNEP), for example, is a great resource with facts and information about our coastal waters. CHNEP offers free “Eyes on Seagrass” citizen science seminars to help us all become better advocates for our estuaries.
What a perfect way for folks who may disagree on the issues of the day to collaborate, working to protect and preserve our environment!
Mary Fabrio
Port Charlotte
