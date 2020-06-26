Editor:

The Virus

The months have gone by

The virus is still around

Businesses are opening up

Is this thinking sound?

The protest marchers

In thousands the count

All clustered together

Will the virus count mount?

If just one of the protesters

Is carrying the virus germ

His strained fluid shouts

New patients to earn

One spray of fluid

Three to five people get hit

They yell to each other

And more people get sick

The numbers multiply

It grows by 10's

The protests you attend

Are killing your friends

Social distancing

Is thrown to the ground

Shoulder to shoulder marching

Spreads the virus around

What's the answer?

It's plain as day.

Keep your distance

Stay safe that way

Al Bush

Port Charlotte

