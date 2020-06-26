Editor:
The Virus
The months have gone by
The virus is still around
Businesses are opening up
Is this thinking sound?
The protest marchers
In thousands the count
All clustered together
Will the virus count mount?
If just one of the protesters
Is carrying the virus germ
His strained fluid shouts
New patients to earn
One spray of fluid
Three to five people get hit
They yell to each other
And more people get sick
The numbers multiply
It grows by 10's
The protests you attend
Are killing your friends
Social distancing
Is thrown to the ground
Shoulder to shoulder marching
Spreads the virus around
What's the answer?
It's plain as day.
Keep your distance
Stay safe that way
Al Bush
Port Charlotte
