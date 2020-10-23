Editor:
The Grand Ole Party was desperate,
They didn't know what to do.
Their ranks were thinning
The white men knew.
The country was changing,
Turning more and more blue.
We must keep them from voting
That they knew.
Along comes a bully who told them what to do.
He knows more than the generals,
The science was fake.
He loved the women and lied like a snake.
Crooked Hillary, Lying Ted, Little Marco,
To each of his competitors, he called them names.
He brought from New York
His dirty obstruction games.
We're rounding the last turn,
The virus will go away.
The masks are a bad look,
But my-oh-my, they took my president to the hospital today.
Carleton Parsons
Punta Gorda
