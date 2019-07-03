Editor:
In presenting your “Medicare for All" scheme to the American public, you put forth the prospect of covering all Americans under the “most popular” insurance, namely Medicare.
As a current Medicare subscriber, I am confused by your claim that Medicare will provide coverage to all with “no co-pays and no deductibles." At present, Medicare Part B expenses are only covered at 80 percent so I currently pay over $2,000 a year for an additional Blue Cross, Blue Shield supplemental plan that covers some of those co-pays and deductibles.
I have one question for you: When is it that your all-encompassing form of Medicare will even be available to current subscribers, let alone the rest of the country?
Mark Mailloux
Punta Gorda
