Editor:

In presenting your “Medicare for All" scheme to the American public, you put forth the prospect of covering all Americans under the “most popular” insurance, namely Medicare.

As a current Medicare subscriber, I am confused by your claim that Medicare will provide coverage to all with “no co-pays and no deductibles." At present, Medicare Part B expenses are only covered at 80 percent so I currently pay over $2,000 a year for an additional Blue Cross, Blue Shield supplemental plan that covers some of those co-pays and deductibles.

I have one question for you: When is it that your all-encompassing form of Medicare will even be available to current subscribers, let alone the rest of the country?

Mark Mailloux

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments