Dr. Biden, how can you in all good conscience continue to allow your husband to embarrass himself, his party and his country on a daily basis? It is more obvious that his mental decline is increasing each time he appears before a camera. It's also apparent when he has to have a “cheat sheet” to sit down, or, have the Easter Bunny pull him away from talking to the folks because he may make a gaffe. It's also obvious with his increasing fits of anger when asked a question he doesn't like.
Our domestic policies and economy are in a state of disarray and chaos primarily due to his inability to analyze and understand that changes in some programs, as suggested, need to be implemented.
That is a very serious situation, but, more importantly, he can put our country in a very delicate and extremely serious situation by his international gaffes.
So Dr. Jill, is it more important for you to live in the White house than it is for you to get the appropriate help for your ailing husband and diminish the possibility of serious harm to our country via a serious gaffe at the wrong time on the international stage?
Dr. Jill, if you are the patriotic American you claim to be, you have a very serious and difficult decision to make. May you be guided to make the best decision for our country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.