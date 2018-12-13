Editor:
Responding to Dec. 7 article implying the danger of senior drives defined as age 65 and older. The article states approximately 33 percent of seniors are involved in accidents with 66 percent under 65.
Google is listing 39 percent of Charlotte County are 65 and older or 61 percent are younger than 65. Back in the last century when I was in grade school 39 percent and 33 percent are less then 61 percent and 66 percent.
I think the danger should address the primary cause which are people under 65. Note there was no determination cause by age, in other words assuming that of the 33 percent of accidents with seniors less some amount not caused by aged people like me, it sounds like seniors are the better drivers.
As a rule, we drive the speed limit, no quick starts or stops, more likely to use directionals, watch out for others and willingly give the right of way. Likely, we are retired and have all the time in the world. One final point: We tend to leave early in order to arrive early.
Thanks for your time. It is time for my nap.
George West
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.