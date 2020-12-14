Editor:
My uncle, Dr. Richard Wigod, started a medical practice in San Diego in the early 1950s after serving in the Navy for several years. While doing that, he started a free clinic that still stands proudly today.
I knew at an early age that I wanted to be like Uncle Richard. At present, I am a truly blessed man because this dream has come to fruition. But, it did not happen in a vacuum. I had to have the right parents, the right education, and right opportunities.
The Andes Clinic was a dream of myself, Mark Asperilla, and Tom Ferrara. This dream became a reality because of this entire community. Everyone is involved and everyone deserves great praise. Along the way, I have worked with the finest administrators and board members that I could have imagined. Governmental entities and private citizens have been most generous. The volunteer and employed providers have demonstrated human compassion at its highest level.
My colleagues, my wife, my family, and my friends have been most supportive, as have the local religious leaders. The newspapers and other media outlets have never been anything but kind and supportive.
This is the proper time of year to show my gratitude. As it says in my Namesake Psalm, My head has been anointed and my cup runneth over. God Bless you all at this miraculous time of the year.
David M. Klein
Punta Gorda
