There truly are angels in Port Charlotte.
Monday, June 15, I was checking out at Dollar General in Charlotte Harbor around 2:45.
My credit card was denied after three attempts.
I was embarrassed to say the least and was ready to put my groceries back, when a voice behind me asked how much my total was. It was around $18.
The lady said that she would pay for my order. I said thanks, but that wasn't necessary.
The lady again said she would pay for my groceries and the cashier said that it's okay to let someone do something nice for you. Nice doesn't begin to describe this woman's generous offer.
To say that I have been in a rough patch cannot even begin to describe the events in my life during the past 90 days. If I hadn't lived through it, I wouldn't believe it.
To my "angel", 18 bucks may not be much.
To me, not only was it food, but a much needed shot of hope and love when I am at my wit's end.
To my shame, I didn't even get her name, but her kind act will be with me forever and I will get to a place where I can pay it forward.
Thank you very much, kind lady in the long sleeve aqua top, at Dollar General!
Susan Peterson
Punta Gorda
