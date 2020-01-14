Editor:

I believe since North Port is larger in population now than Sarasota there is a real need to have an Animal Control division here. I have two small dogs and the dogs down the street keep getting out.

Since I live in North Port, it would take almost 20-25 minutes for someone to be here if they got hurt. The North Port Animal Control should never have been sent to Sarasota. The citizens here feel no real security when confronting dangerous animals that their owners do not follow the leash law. My dogs would be dead before they could get here.

I heard about the small Yorkie in Port Charlotte and this made me feel like I needed to write a letter to the editor even more so. We feel so threatened with our small animals in this city. Can't something be done?

I have sent an email to Mike Mercurio at Sarasota Sheriff's Office, but as of yet have not had a response. I would like a real answer to this problem. If anyone else can help it would be very much appreciated.

Pamela Johnson

North Port

