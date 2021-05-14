Editor:
It’s been a difficult year for all non-profits in the area and as we strive to put the pandemic behind us, we are starting to resume normal activities. One such activity was the Animal Welfare League’s Mask-R-Aid event held May 6 at the Twisted Fork.
This long anticipated outdoor event was a huge success in part due to its presenting sponsor, Gettel Buick. Over 100 people gathered to support the Animal Welfare League, which relies on public and corporate donations along with grants to keep its operations afloat. We are touched by the generous support of our sponsors including: Certified Refrigerant Services, Inc., Rebekah Feroof Integrated Financial Group, Farr Law Firm, Florida Southwestern, Friendly Floors, Goldman, Tisea & Sturges, Attorneys at Law, Guinea Pigs of SWFL, Peace River Veterinary Clinic, Roland Industrial Services, Inc., Westchester Gold and Diamonds and Whitco Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency.
Thank you to all the event volunteers, board members and the tireless dedication and compassionate care of our staff and daily volunteers. To the community, we applaud you, for your unwavering support and outpouring of donations. We couldn’t do it without you!
Sherri Dennis
Co-Director
Animal Welfare League
Port Charlotte
