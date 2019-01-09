Editor:
I love the sights of beautiful Gilchrist Park -- the long water views out over the Peace River, the pretty trees, the nice wide walkway, the smiles and the amazing sunsets. They all bring me joy and often a feeling of peace.
I love the sounds of Gilchrist Park -- the laughter of the kids in the playground, the friendly “hellos” from strangers, the music that sometimes is playing throughout the park, it adds to my enjoyment and fun.
Then there is the thwack, thwack, pop, pop, you know, that sound one can make when you put your tongue up against the top of your mouth? No spelling for that sound, but you get the idea.
All visitors to the park and those who live near it want to enjoy these wonderful sights and sounds, but the constant sound of pickle paddles popping does affect the enjoyment and ambiance of this park.
Isn’t there something written about “quiet enjoyment?” Maybe that law doesn’t apply to visitors of any park, but it should to the residents surrounding these public places…
Cindy Smith
Punta Gorda
