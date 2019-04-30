Editor:

In a recent Sun, under the headline, "Sarasota County commissioners consider redistricting," Commissioner Nancy Detert is quoted suggesting the commissioners consider redistricting now in advance of the November 2020 general election and the annual census that occurs every 10 years."

This confuses this 80 year old. How can something happen annually every 10 years? Sounds like some more of the "throw the cow over the fence some hay."

I wonder if I could get away with paying my annual taxes every 10 years.

Bill Timm

North Port

