Editor:
In a recent Sun, under the headline, "Sarasota County commissioners consider redistricting," Commissioner Nancy Detert is quoted suggesting the commissioners consider redistricting now in advance of the November 2020 general election and the annual census that occurs every 10 years."
This confuses this 80 year old. How can something happen annually every 10 years? Sounds like some more of the "throw the cow over the fence some hay."
I wonder if I could get away with paying my annual taxes every 10 years.
Bill Timm
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.