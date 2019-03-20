Editor:

If you ever see a strange dog running in your neighborhood and are concerned about your safety or the safety of the dog, think twice before calling Sarasota Animal Control, as you may get a subpoena to appear in court.

The officer will not take the dog unless you sign a statement and after you sign it he will inform you that you may be subpoenaed. Even though you ask to remain anonymous, your name and address will be given to the owner of the dog.

It's possible that Edo the K-9 Police dog would still be alive today if people didn't have to worry about being subpoenaed for reporting a dog running at large. He was missing for almost two days without a reported sighting before his untimely death.

I thought I was doing a good deed by making sure a dog got home safe, but I am the one being punished. Doesn't seem anonymous or fair to me.

Gloria Helmer

North Port

