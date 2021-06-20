Editor:
I was gratified to see your position statement on harassment of letter writers in the Sunday, June 13th edition of the Daily Sun. I have received more than one such harassing letter in response a letter to the editor in the Sun.
These letters were unnerving to say the least, particularly because the senders attempt to maintain anonymity. I can only interpret their anonymity as meaning they are, themselves, cowards and unwilling to stand by what they are saying.
Nevertheless, I do have something to say to these people:
To you who have written, are writing, or may consider writing such harassing letters I offer the following: Rather than trying to intimidate a letter writer join the conversation. You have the right to disagree. You have the right to make your opinions and disagreements known. You have the right to make basis of your disagreements known. You have the right to communicate forcefully. In other words, you have the same rights as all who write letters to the editor of the Sun.
But you do not have the right to threaten or intimidate. And you should be willing to stand by your statements and identify yourself.
So if and when you disagree with a letter writer I invite you to join the conversation with civility.
Daniel S. Klein
Port Charlotte
