Editor:
Tired of politics as usual? Seeking a better alternative? Consider the Anonymous Party. Its sources of support are anonymous thanks to the Supreme Court decision that corporations are people and can spend as much money as they like anonymously through super PACs, multiple foundations and false front organizations. Its anonymous candidates also run anonymously for unannounced offices on an unstated platform. That makes it easy. A voter does not have to remember anything.
Do not be surprised if you do not see the Anonymous Party and its candidates on your ballot. That’s the point! It’s anonymous!
Elected office holders do not announce their membership in the Anonymous Party or report their sources of anonymous support. Their leaders and policies are anonymous too. They do not have to advertise either. However, their anonymous supporters do attack their rivals vigorously.
Believe it or not, The Anonymous Party is bigger and more powerful than you imagine. Just because you do not know about it does not mean that it is not here.
If you are really curious and want to learn more about how to join, see the film “Dark Money.” Do it anonymously, of course. Don’t tell anybody.
All contributions are cash only. Small bills, please. Unless you are a large corporation.
Ted Zawistowski
Port Charlotte
