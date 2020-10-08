Editor:
“Anonymous sources” claimed that President Trump referred to our war heroes as “losers” and “suckers.” Unfortunately, people are totally falling for the lie. The article was published in a rag called The Atlantic, which is owned by Laurene Powell Jobs (look her up).
She has already contributed more than $600,000 to the Biden campaign but apparently learned she can do far more damage by publishing stories so vile that it could alienate millions of Trump supporters. In this case, veterans, active duty, their families, and anyone who cherishes their service. Dozens of people who were there have vehemently disputed the story, including John Bolton, who is obviously not a Trump fan. Her latest “Anonymous Sources” story is that President Trump has called Evangelicals “hustlers.” Really? What will she come up with next?
What if “anonymous sources” had articles published about any of you that were so blatantly false and yet, they might totally destroy you, your family, your reputation, your job, etc? And, because they are “anonymous” (and, therefore must be true?), your ability to dispute the lies are almost impossible.
Why would you believe “anonymous sources”?
Brenda Moss
Port Charlotte
