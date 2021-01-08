Editor:
I am relieved that Washington politicians finally did the right thing and passed COVID relief legislation before they went home for the holidays. This bill includes key rental and food assistance that will put food on the table and keep a roof overhead.
While long overdue, this new relief bill will only serve as a temporary fix. In a few months when these new provisions expire, millions of Americans will be back in the same boat facing hunger and eviction. Congress must not repeat its recent mistakes by again waiting until the last minute to do something.
I call on members of this new Congress to start immediately working with President Biden to craft a large COVID recovery package that includes the resources needed to help renters struggling to avoid eviction, boost food assistance via SNAP, and shift tax policies to focus on low-income workers and families by expanding the EITC and Child Tax Credit.
We are all counting on you to do the right thing in this hard winter.
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
