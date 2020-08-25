Editor:
It might be reasonable to update Sun readers with some information in re: recently touted wonderful Covid 19 cures with Hydroxychloroquine proffered by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko of rural Kiryas Joel, N.Y. This Orthodox Jewish community broke away from Monroe, N.Y. three years ago. The self-described “irreligious son of Russia” (surprise, surprise) became an MD and embraced Orthodoxy before age 30.
The good doctor also advises his daily twitter fans that 90% of the residents of geo-political Kiryas Joel are positive with Covid 19 with just 14 tests as data, out of a population of 25,000. In interesting public comments, responsible officials from Orange County point out that no evidence or data of any sort has been supplied to support any of the claims made by Tavarish Zelenko.
Doctors at Englewood Hospital, Englewood, New Jersey also throw up their hands in disbelief at the unsupported claims regarding shared patients.
It might be asked why the doctor’s patients are referred to a hospital 43 miles away rather than one of the dozen or so that are closer.
By way of summary it is very plain that this is just one more attention seeker that the Trump/Giuliani Olympic disinformation team have latched on to.
Rich Weingarten
Port Charlotte
