Editor:

The government recently released a glowing jobs report for the month of March, as well as continued record low unemployment. You claim to be unbiased, but instead of printing this on the front page, you bury it in the back of the classified section, which many readers never read.

Tell me again how you do not attempt to slant the news. Oh, wait, after seeing how you treated this story, I am sure you can’t.

Dave O’Brien

North Port

