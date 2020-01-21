Editor:
Can we afford Medicare for all? The answer seems elusive. Surprisingly in my experience, seniors, who have it, don't want Medicare for all, just for themselves. This seems upside-down (and somewhat selfish).
I am a senior and grateful for my health care. But many young people with families are striving to make a decent living and provide good care for their families. They also have the most years ahead of them. Shouldn't we be taking better care of them?
So here's an idea I haven't heard discussed, What if we means tested for Medicare? Every individual whose taxable income. young or old, is over $75,000 buys their own health insurance. Everyone else gets Medicare. There has been one ruling finding that forcing people to buy health insurance is unconstitutional. But aren't there laws that we have to buy auto insurance? Without it we can't drive our cars legally.
Maybe we need to think about fairness and the right to health of all in this land of plenty.
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
