There are two bills working their way through the 2019 session of the Florida Legislature, both of which can best be described by the same words: Power grab.
The first is HB 987 which would take away from city and county governments the power to regulate short-term vacation rentals in their communities. This bill takes away from those who are closest to their constituents the authority to determine what is best for their neighborhoods
The second bill, SB 7096, would take power away from the people of Florida by placing numerous obstacles in the way of those who wish to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot. SB 7096 is nothing less than a threat to democracy and would be a national embarrassment if it were passed.
Although both of these bills appear to be on the fast track to passage, it is not too late for people to call their legislators and express their opposition to HB 987 and SB 7096.
Gordon Mulligan
Englewood
