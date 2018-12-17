Editor:
The Old Testament retains relics of barbarism as well as sacred and profane history.
My compliments to the gentleman from Arcadia for his keen observation of the scriptures.
Religious tradition is the imperfectly preserved record of the experience of the God-knowing men of past ages and such records are untrustworthy as guides for religious living or as the source of true information about the Father in heaven. Such ancient beliefs have been invariably altered by the fact that primitive man was a mythmaker. Jesus' talk with Nathaniel about the Scriptures in August AD 29. "Nothing which human nature has touched can be regarded as infallible. Through the mind of man divine truth may indeed shine forth, but always of relative purity and partial divinity. Man may crave infallibility but only the creators possess it."
The greatest error of the teaching about the scriptures is the doctrine of their being sealed books of mystery and wisdom which only the wise minds of the nation dare to interpret.
The revelations of divine truth are not sealed, except by human ignorance, bigotry and narrow-minded intolerance. The light of the Scriptures is only dimmed by prejudice and darkened by superstition. a false fear sacredness has prevented religion from being safeguarded by common sense. The scriptures contain much that is true but also much that is misrepresentative of the Father in heaven, the loving God, "I have come to reveal to all the worlds!"
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
