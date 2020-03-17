Editor:

This is an open letter to fellow Florida Republicans who are uncomfortable with our GOP's adulation of an ignorant tyrant.

There is an alternative.

William Weld, former re-elected Republican governor of Massachusetts, is on our primary ballot. Gov. Weld is a well respected Republican by most in both parties. He embodies core Republican values of self-reliance, fiscal responsibility, personal accountability and uprightness.

Both parties embrace basic human decency and civil public discourse, unlike our foul-mouthed, bully-boy president. Recall his vicious personal attacks on Gov. Jeb Bush, among others.

Consider Gov. Weld.

Robert Swan

Port Charlotte

