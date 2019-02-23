Editor:
On Jan. 20, 2009, when Obama was sworn in, the Dow Jones opened at 7,950. When Trump was sworn, in the stock market opened at 19,750 which is a gain of 248 percent.
Amazing some of them cannot do simple fifth grade math.
Jean Del Bonis
Rotonda West
