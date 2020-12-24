Editor:
Wealthy, pPrivileged, born with that silver spoon in your mouth, the 1%? Politicians guess what? You're not leaders, you're representatives of American citizens. Please don't sow merger pittance to us.
Your wealth and power, your privilege was not freely given. It was though yours or your generations before who stacked in your favor. The beginning of the USA was not earned by the first Congress. It was earned by men and women and children not of status but of their very lives they gave freely to establish what you now hold away from all whom earned it. Not though shuffling money or backdoor deals or deceit.
Americans are where they are now because too little hold the wealth of this nation and indeed, this world. The time is coming when patriotic revolutionaries much like the ones who threw tea into Boston harbor, gave their lives at Bunker Hill, Concord, Lexington, Quebec. They did that because they wanted a better nation for their future families. How many millions or billions make a man? How can you, Mitch, Jeffery, Chairman Frank, Mark, Warren all sleep at night?
Mrs. Goodman struggles to feed her baby. Grandmother slowly dies for lack of healthcare. The dawn is coming. Can you feel the restlessness in the air? From First generation Americans to 48th generation Americans. Our freedom that we, not you, fought for.
Capitalize as much as you can now because the day will come where Americans throw your tea in the Harbor too.
Thomas Cook
Port Charlotte
