Editor:
Message should be love. Christians just celebrated Easter, Resurrection Day. Wow! Christ died, was buried and rose again for a sinner such as I. God's word, the Bible, was written by the Holy Spirit through men; and I am a believer.
The United Methodist Church, which I am a proud member of, is staying true to God's word.
Man cannot just go there own way and live there lives according to their own laws. The practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.
Please read Romans I 26-32 (Romans 1 26-32). I have dear friends who are homosexuals and I love them. God loves them, but the lifestyle according to scripture is wrong.
I too am a sinner saved by grace. The Methodist Church is a servant church forgiving, loving, supportive and in all ways a serving Christ community of believers. Let's come together as Christians and believe in God's word, not ours, in love.
Elaine Kneynsberg
Englewood
