This message is in response to "Digging deep into America's history." This article is a gross violation of journalistic responsibility.
For those of you who didn't read it, it claims that African slaves were responsible for the survival of the Jamestown settlement. The article claims that before the slaves arrived, Jamestown was "starving." I guarantee you, Jamestown reached out to England for reinforcement. They knew how to farm. They knew how to survive.
However unacceptable slavery is today, that is exactly why those Africans were brought to America, not to "teach" the rest of us how to successfully farm or grow a garden but to do the actual work.
Yes, its wrong now to expect a black person to complete the work that we all can do but the fact that the Sun newspaper printed this, as they did containing misleading "facts" otherwise known as a warped version of what actually happened, changes my mind on continuing my subscription. I'll spread the word on why, too.
Julie Meyer
Rotonda West
