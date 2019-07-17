Editor:
So, President Trump says those who criticize our government should return to their own countries and fix the disasters there. This is to paraphrase his opinion.
It's too bad the Democrats didn't know he felt that way when he was running for president in 2016 and going into tirades of criticism against status quo. It seemed that everything from crime to illegal immigration and more were rampant and only he could fix it. If Democrats had known his feelings, they could have suggested that he move to Scotland, where his mother was from, or better yet, Germany, where his Father's family emigrated from and where the Nazis had, during World War II, figured out how to get rid of everyone who disagreed with them.
Maybe he could recapture the feeling. That might seem like paradise on earth to him.
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.