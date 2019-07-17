Editor:

So, President Trump says those who criticize our government should return to their own countries and fix the disasters there. This is to paraphrase his opinion.

It's too bad the Democrats didn't know he felt that way when he was running for president in 2016 and going into tirades of criticism against status quo. It seemed that everything from crime to illegal immigration and more were rampant and only he could fix it. If Democrats had known his feelings, they could have suggested that he move to Scotland, where his mother was from, or better yet, Germany, where his Father's family emigrated from and where the Nazis had, during World War II, figured out how to get rid of everyone who disagreed with them.

Maybe he could recapture the feeling. That might seem like paradise on earth to him.

Dorothy Gaylord

Punta Gorda

