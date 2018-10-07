Editor:
Every time I see an article about Punta Gorda and the need to increase their budget and we have to pay more taxes to do it, it just makes me want to scream.
But just a few weeks ago I see an article how our police department's don't want to enforce our driving and speeding laws because they don’t want to upset citizens. If they are breaking the law, enforce it.
I drive through and work in Punta Gorda every day in the morning. I get passed in a 30 mph zone by someone doing 60 or more. Never have I seen an officer in the area.
But you get out in the other end of town and three officers are at Waffle House. Yes, they deserve too have break, but all at the same time? Who is in town patrolling our city?
Crack down on the ridiculous driving we all experience every day and add money to the budget. Make the violators pay.
More taxes again because our schools need money. Another joke, get rid of the occupants that sit at a desk and do nothing unless you happen to have money and they are part of your social life. I was recently told on a phone conversation with a school employee that he didn’t have to listen to my complaint, it isn’t his job. But has a title of Asst principal or guidance counselor. ESE program is a whole other article.
Punta Gorda is a beautiful city but we don’t have money when it is there to be made without taking from our citizens.
Brian Teeters
Punta Gorda
